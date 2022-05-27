Crime Watch 8

Avon school bus driver reports what appeared to be gun pointed at the vehicle

by: Gregg Montgomery
AVON, Ind. (WISH) — Police are investigating after a school bus driver on Thursday spotted people outside the vehicle pointing what appeared to be a gun at the bus, says a spokesman for the Avon school district.

Kevin Carr, communications coordinator for Avon Community School Corp., says in an email to News 8 that the driver of Bus 135 called the district’s transportation department for help, and local law enforcement went to the scene.

Carr says suspects were apprehended, and the students were safe and taken to their bus stops. He provided no additional information on the incident.

Avon Police Department says the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident. The sheriff’s office did not reply Thursday to a News 8 request by email for more information.

