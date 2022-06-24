Crime Watch 8

Avon scout troop elder arrested for child molestation, sexual misconduct

AVON, Ind. (WISH) — On Wednesday evening, Kevin Coley, 47, was booked into Hendricks County Jail on 14 counts of felony charges including child molestation and sexual misconduct with a minor.

The investigation began back in February 2022 when a man came forward with reports of sexual misconduct from his elder Scout Troop, Coley, stemming as far back as 2012.

Hendricks County Detectives executed a search warrant and arrest warrant at Coley’s Jamestown home on June 1, 2022. Coley was then located and arrested in Citrus County, Florida, and extradited back to Indiana to face criminal charges, according to the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office.

Coley is being held at the Hendricks County Jail with a $100,000 cash bond.

There are currently four known victims in the case.

If anyone has any information about this case or knows of any additional incidents involving Coley, they are encouraged to contact Sgt. Chandler at the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office at 317-745-4033.