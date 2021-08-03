Crime Watch 8

Babysitter charged with sexual assault of nonverbal boy with autism in Carmel

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Investigators say a babysitter admitted to the rape of a nonverbal boy with autism, saying he instigated it and that she wanted him to experience a sexual encounter.

Stephanie Bradshaw, 47, faces three felony charges in the case.

The victim’s parents contacted the Carmel Police Department on Monday. Court documents state they found found evidence of sexual battery on a surveillance system in their home and contacted police.

Hours later, police found Bradshaw and took her into custody.

Police then prepared to take her to the Carmel Police Department.

“Ms. Bradshaw uttered that the juvenile victim instigated the encounter,” court documents read. “She described the juvenile victim as very ‘handsy’ and aggressive.”

Bradshaw was then brought in for further questioning.

“When asked about her mindset during the encounter she stated she did not have sexual feelings for the juvenile victim and that she wanted the juvenile victim to experience a sexual encounter,” court documents state.

News 8 does not identify the victims of domestic abuse.

According to online court records, Bradshaw had an initial appearance in court on Tuesday afternoon. Future court appearances are not yet listed.