Bail set at nearly $1M for man shot by Carmel police after ramming patrol car

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — If he wants to get out of jail before going to trial, the man who was shot by Carmel officers after ramming a police SUV will need to put up nearly $1 million.

A Hamilton County judge on Friday set bond at $750,000 for 23-year-old Daniel Castillo.

Castillo faces charges of aggravated battery, criminal recklessness, and resisting law enforcement for the Aug. 11 incident inside the Avant parking garage on Old Meridian Street in Carmel.

Police say 911 dispatchers got a call just before 8 p.m. from someone who said she was being stalked and harassed by a man in a blue sports car near the intersection of Old Meridian Street and Grand Boulevard.

Around 8:15 p.m., a Carmel police officer found a man, later identified as Castillo, sitting inside a blue Dodge Charger on the third floor of the parking garage.

The officer parked his SUV in front of the Charger, got out, and ordered Castillo to get out of his car.

Castillo refused and continued to refuse even after a second officer arrived, according to Indiana State Police.

A few moments later, state police say, Castillo suddenly hit the gas and rammed the SUV.

In return, one of the officers fired his weapon through the Charger’s windshield, hitting Castillo at least once.

Police say Castillo continued to spin his tires while hitting the SUV. Officers then broke out a window, pulled Castillo from the car, and took him into custody.

Castillo was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He was released from the hospital the next day and booked into the Hamilton County Jail, where he remained Thursday morning.

The officer who fired at Castillo was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation. An officer who cut his hand while giving Castillo aid in the parking garage was treated at a hospital and released.

Castillo is set to return to court on Sept. 25 pretrial conference. A jury trial is scheduled to begin on Dec. 2.