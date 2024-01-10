Bargersville man turns himself in at Johnson County Jail for possessing child porn

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Bargersville man turned himself in at the Johnson County Jail on Tuesday for possessing child pornography, police say.

Police began an investigation into 39-year-old Nicholas Jackson in November as part of a sex crime sting. According to an affidavit, Jackson was part of a chatroom on an undisclosed app called “Bargersville Friends.” which deals in illegal racketeering crimes such as cloning fraudulent credit cards, drug dealing, prostitution, and the selling of pornography.

On November 23, an investigator went undercover as a minor with whom Jackson got in contact. Jackson allegedly proceeded to send many inappropriate and lewd messages to the undercover agent for at least a month.

It was revealed in the affidavit that along with working at a local church, he also substituted for a high school.

On Dec. 15, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies went to Jackson’s place of employment at the Grace Bible Church located at 560 East Tracey Road in New Whiteland.

There, JSCO deputies and the investigator confronted Jackson about the information and evidence they’d collected over the text conversations, phone calls, and photos they’d received from him. Jackson admitted to talking to the minor, sending photos, and being a part of the Bargersville Friends chatroom.

A Johnson County Prosecutor has given Jackson the following charges:

Child Solicitation

Possession of Child Pornography

Dissemination of Matter Harmful to Minors

A bond was set for $10,000 with a surety of $1,100 cash. Jackson bonded out of jail Tuesday.