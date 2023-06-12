Barricaded suspect surrenders after 2 men shot, 1 hit with brick on Indy’s near southeast side

IMPD patrol cars at the scene of a barricaded suspect on the city's near southeast side on June 11, 2023. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man who barricaded himself inside a home after a Sunday night shooting on the city’s near southeast side is in custody, police said Monday.

Damien Boyce, 31, was arrested for burglary, unlawful possession, criminal recklessness, and battery, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a release.

Just after 8 p.m. Sunday, IMPD officers found two men shot and a third person with trauma injuries at the intersection of South State Avenue and Palmer Street, just south of Pleasant Run.

The shooting was the result of an argument and a fight between two men, IMPD says.

“At some point during the fight, Boyce pulled out a gun and hit the other involved male with a brick,” IMPD Public Information Officer Samone Burris said.

During the fight, two men were shot — but investigators are not sure if Boyce or someone else pulled the trigger, according to Burris.

Boyce ran from the scene, broke into a nearby home with a gun, and barricaded himself inside the residence, IMPD says.

The IMPD SWAT team responded to the scene a short time later.

Boyce surrendered to police sometime before midnight and was taken into custody without incident.

Burris says an additional person was detained but their role in the incident has not been determined.

Investigators did not say what led to the initial argument and were working to determine who shot the two men.

Anyone with information was asked to contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers.