Fort Wayne police shooting kills woman, injures officer

A strip of yellow crime scene tape with police lights in the background. (WISH Photo)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — One woman died from her injuries in a police shooting after she barricaded herself while armed with a knife. Police report one officer received minor injuries.

The Fort Wayne Police Department was called Jan. 8 to Parkview Studios, located at 3501 Harris Road, to help Indiana State Parole officers with a barricaded subject.

The parole officers said they tried to make contact with the woman over a felony parole violation warrant.

Officers met the woman, who was then armed with a knife, and then she barricaded herself inside of the apartment.

FWPD said they made several attempts to contact the woman, but were unsuccessful.

The Emergency Services Team arrived to the apartment, which is when the officers tried to deescalate the situation.

“During the incident, shots were fired and the female was shot and transported to a local hospital where she succumbed to her injuries,” John Chambers, FWPD public information officer, said in a press release.

One officer was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Police have not publicly identified the woman.

FWPD said the officers involved will be placed on administrative leave.