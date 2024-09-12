Bartholomew County deputies arrest man for dealing narcotics after searching residence

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — Deputies with the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office on Friday arrested a man for dealing narcotics after searching his residence, the sheriff’s office said in a news release Wednesday.

On Friday, Bartholomew County deputies, with the assistance of the Columbus Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team executed a search warrant on a residence in the 400 block of 3rd Street in Elizabethtown, Indiana. The search was based on information that was gathered earlier implicating Christopher Henson, 48, of Elizabethtown, in the dealing of narcotics. The residence search led to investigators locating a substantial amount of methamphetamine, syringes, scales, and other drug paraphernalia. Henson also had a previous dealing conviction.

After arresting Henson, deputies discovered that he was taken into custody, Henson had swallowed a significant amount of alleged fentanyl. Henson was taken to Columbus Regional Hospital for evaluation and treatment.

After the treatment was completed, Henson was taken to the Bartholomew County Jail and preliminarily charged with dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a narcotic drug, obstruction of justice, possession of a syringe, maintaining a common nuisance, and possession of paraphernalia.