Crime Watch 8

Bartholomew County nature preserve vandalized

In this June 16, 2021, Facebook photo, an Anderson Fall's port-a-potty is seen vandalized with graffiti and overturned. (Bartholomew County Parks Foundation via Facebook)

HARTSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — While working hard to open the restrooms at Anderson Falls that have been close for years, Bartholomew County Parks Foundation employees and volunteers were disappointed on Wednesday to see that the temporary port-a-potty provided by the park had been vandalized.

“Frustrated beyond words,” the Bartholomew County Parks Foundation wrote in a Facebook post on Wednesday. “Vandals overturned the portable restroom facility and defaced several areas of the park with graffiti and other damage.”

This act of vandalism follows a similar incident that occurred earlier this week: The park’s newly renovated bathrooms were defaced with graffiti.

The Bartholomew County Parks Foundation later posted that a Columbus-based company, Overhead Door of South Central Indiana, is offering a $1,000 reward for “information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the vandalism at Anderson Falls.”

Anderson Falls is a 40-acre park that features two hiking paths and a waterfall. The park was dedicated as a State Nature Preserve in 2004.