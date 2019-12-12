Bartholomew County school employee arrested for public intoxication, child neglect

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — An employee of Bartholomew Consolidated School Corporation was arrested Wednesday night for public intoxication and child neglect, according to a spokesperson for the corporation.

The employee was working for the i-Care department at Mt. Healthy Elementary School when the arrest was made.

“BCSC officials are working closely with the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department concerning the details of this situation,” said BCSC communications coordinator Josh Burnett.

According to the school, all children are OK and another employee was working at the time of the incident.

The employee has not yet been identified.

No other details surrounding the investigation have been released.

