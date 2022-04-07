Crime Watch 8

Bartholomew County sheriff seeks help after assault in home invasion

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — The sheriff is seeking the public’s help after a female displayed injuries from a physical assault Wednesday morning in a rural area of southwestern Bartholomew County.

About 8 a.m. Wednesday, detectives with the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office went to a call of a home invasion between the intersections of South 400 West and Deaver Road, and South 400 West and West 450 South. That’s about a mile west of the I-65 interchange for State Road 58.

The sheriff’s office on Wednesday night asked if anyone saw suspicious vehicles or people in that area from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. Wednesday. The sheriff’s office has reached out to nearby police agencies for information, too.

“Deputies have been in the area searching for evidence since the call was received this morning by foot and by the use UTVs,” said a news release issued Wednesday night from the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Detective Dane Duke at 812-565-5928. Sources of information can remain anonymous upon request.