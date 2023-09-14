Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office arrests 4 for sex trafficking and rape

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, arrested four individuals this week for sex trafficking and rape.

Deputies arrested the following individuals:

Brandon A. Jacobs: Promotion of Human Sexual Trafficking Level 4 Felony and Rape Level 3 Felony.

Christina Leann Moffatt: Promotion of Human Sexual Trafficking Level 4 Felony and Rape Level 3 Felony.

Christopher Scott Lovell: Promotion of Human Sexual Trafficking Level 4 Felony and Rape Level 3 Felony.

Jon A Arnold: Human Trafficking Level 4 Felony and Rape Level 3 Felony.

“I am continuously shocked at the deplorable actions of some individuals who would take advantage of and abuse others for their personal gain or desires,” said Chris Lane, sheriff for Bartholomew County. “Lt. Kevin Abner led the investigation into these allegations, along with other Bartholomew County Sheriff’s detectives and the Bartholomew County Prosecutor’s Office. I commend Lt. Abner’s dedication and leadership in this investigation. These investigations are some of the most difficult, on a personal level, for detectives to handle.”