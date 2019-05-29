Baumgardt receives life without parole for murder of Deputy Pickett

LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) -- An accused cop killer has pleaded guilty in the case.

Anthony Baumgardt, accused of killing Boone County Deputy Jacob Pickett in 2018, will receive life without parole after pleading guilty in the case.

He also received a six-year prison sentence for possession of meth and 365 days in jail for resisting law enforcement. His sentences will run concurrently.

The judge said he would not have accepted the plea agreement if the family of Deputy Pickett had not said it was their wish that Baumgardt serve life in prison instead of the death penalty.

"I do not believe he deserves a single word from me but I can't allow him to sit in this courtroom without from hearing from me, said Jennifer Pickett, widow of Jacob Pickett. "Your cowardly, impulsive action took years away from a man who deserved so much more. You took away driving lessons and father-son trips and the feeling on graduation day."

The plea deal narrative reveals Baumgardt and John Baldwin were receiving meth in a fronted deal before getting in a car and leading police on a chase in Lebanon.

Baumgardt pulled out a gun and shot Boone County Sheriff's Deputy Jacob Picket as the deputy rounded a corner, according to Indiana State Police. Baumgardt was also shot and taken into custody.

Boone County Sheriff Mike Nielsen said Baumgardt had no remorse. He added he was sickened to see pictures of Baumgardt smiling and posing in jail.

Deputy Pickett died of his injuries days later, after becoming an organ donor. He left behind a wife and two young sons.

Baumgardt reportedly told investigators he shot Deputy Pickett because he feared being taken to jail. News 8 later learned Baumgardt had an active arrest warrant.