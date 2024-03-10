Bedford drug investigation leads to 4 arrests

BEDFORD, Ind. (WISH) — A drug investigation by Indiana State troopers and Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies led to the arrest of four people in Bedford.

On Thursday, Detectives with the Indiana State Police Drug Enforcement Section, Trooper Chance Humphrey, and Trooper Clay McBride with his K9 partner Noble initiated the investigation after learning of drug activity at a residence on Washboard Road in Bedford. While surveilling the residence, troopers observed Jeffrey Werner, 34, of Bedford, and Ricki Lintz ll, 34, of Bedford, leave the residence. Troopers had knowledge that Werner was wanted on an active Lawrence County arrest warrant. A traffic stop was conducted, and troopers discovered Lintz ll was wanted on an active warrant from Orange County.

Both men were arrested and taken to the Lawrence County Jail, where their custody was transferred.

Detectives and troopers served a search warrant on the Washboard Road residence. While searching the residence, detectives and troopers located and seized methamphetamine, marijuana, and several firearms. Troopers arrested Penni Robertson, 44, of Bedford, and William Brock, 60, of Bedford, on drug-related charges. Both were transported to the Lawrence County Jail, where their custody was transferred.

Preliminary charges for the four individuals are listed below: