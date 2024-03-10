Bedford drug investigation leads to 4 arrests
BEDFORD, Ind. (WISH) — A drug investigation by Indiana State troopers and Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies led to the arrest of four people in Bedford.
On Thursday, Detectives with the Indiana State Police Drug Enforcement Section, Trooper Chance Humphrey, and Trooper Clay McBride with his K9 partner Noble initiated the investigation after learning of drug activity at a residence on Washboard Road in Bedford. While surveilling the residence, troopers observed Jeffrey Werner, 34, of Bedford, and Ricki Lintz ll, 34, of Bedford, leave the residence. Troopers had knowledge that Werner was wanted on an active Lawrence County arrest warrant. A traffic stop was conducted, and troopers discovered Lintz ll was wanted on an active warrant from Orange County.
Both men were arrested and taken to the Lawrence County Jail, where their custody was transferred.
Detectives and troopers served a search warrant on the Washboard Road residence. While searching the residence, detectives and troopers located and seized methamphetamine, marijuana, and several firearms. Troopers arrested Penni Robertson, 44, of Bedford, and William Brock, 60, of Bedford, on drug-related charges. Both were transported to the Lawrence County Jail, where their custody was transferred.
Preliminary charges for the four individuals are listed below:
- Penni Robertson – Possession of marijuana with a firearm, dealing marijuana, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia.
- William Brock – Possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and possession of methamphetamine with a firearm.
- Ricki Lintz ll – Possession of methamphetamine with a prior conviction for dealing methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, and a warrant out of Orange County.
- Jeffrey Werner – Possession of a hypodermic syringe, possession of a counterfeit substance, and a warrant out of Lawrence County.