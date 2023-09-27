Bedford Middle School staff member removed for sending inappropriate pictures to students

BEDFORD, Ind. (WISH) — A support staff member for Bedford Middle School was removed from campus grounds after sending inappropriate pictures to students, the superintendent said in a message to parents.

On Friday, North Lawrence Community Schools received a report concerning a Bedford Middle School support staff member sending inappropriate photographs to students.

The superintendent says the district immediately removed the person from school grounds and reported the activity to local law enforcement. The person who sent the photographs is no longer employed by the district.

Because the incident was still under investigation Wednesday, the Bedford Police Department did not provide any additional details on the incident or the person’s identity.

News 8 has learned the identity of the person accused of sending the photographs, but is not sharing his name because he has not been arrested.