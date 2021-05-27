Crime Watch 8

Beech Grove man sentenced to 55 years for murder of man celebrating bachelor party

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Beech Grove man convicted of the 2019 murder of a man who was celebrating his bachelor party at a bar on the city’s south side will spend 55 years in prison.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office on Thursday said Derek Oechsle has been sentenced to 55 years for the murder of Christopher Smith.

Authorities said Smith was at the pub in the 1200 block of West Southport Road on Nov. 29, 2019, celebrating his bachelor party with friends when Oechsle became visibly upset and got into a physical altercation with another person at the bar.

Oechsle shot Smith when Smith tried to break up the fight.