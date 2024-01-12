Beech Grove police investigating shooting at gas station

BEECH GROVE, Ind. (WISH) — Officers with the Beech Grove Police Department are investigating a shooting that occurred at a Marathon gas station on Friday afternoon.

At 1:45 p.m. Friday, officers with the Beech Grove Police Department were dispatched to a report of a shooting at a Marathon gas station near Emerson Avenue and Elmwood Avenue. After arriving to the location, no individuals involved in the shooting were still at the scene. Police learned that a male who had been shot was transported to a local hospital by a companion.

The male was said to be in stable condition.

Investigators said that a second individual involved in the dispute left the scene before police arrival. Police said there is no active threat to the community and there is an ongoing investigation. Investigators ask that anyone with information contact the Beech Grove Police Department at 317-782-4934.