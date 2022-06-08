Crime Watch 8

Beech Grove police looking for suspect in bar shooting

An array of photographs of the suspect in a shooting at the Silver Bullet Bar in Beech Grove, Indiana. (Photo provided/Beech Grove Police Department)

BEECH GROVE, Ind. (WISH) — Police in Beech Grove are looking for the person they believe shot someone at a bar over the weekend.

Police were called to a shooting just after 3 a.m. Saturday at the Silver Bullet Bar on Main Street near North Fourth Avenue.

Officers arrived and found one person who had been shot. The victim, whose name has not been shared by police, was in the hospital Wednesday afternoon in a hospital in critical condition.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the shooting was asked to contact Beech Grove police Det. Matt Smith by email or by phone at 317-803-9090. Anonymous tips may be left with Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.