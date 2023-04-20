Bicknell couple arrested for neglecting children

BICKNELL, Ind. (WISH) — In September 2022, Indiana State Police initiated a criminal investigation after receiving information that Aaron Bourland, 42, and Amanda Bourland, 34, of Bicknell, was allegedly neglecting their four children.

During the investigation, Detective Nick Hatfield revealed the children were living in poor conditions, had little food, and were not receiving proper medical attention. The children ranged in age from 13 years of age to two months old.

After reviewing the case, the Knox County Prosecutor’s Office filed charges against Aaron and Amanda Bourland for neglect of a dependent.

At 3:50 p.m. Thursday, state police arrested Aaron and Amanda Bourland at their residence without incident. They were transported to the Knox County Jail.

The children are in custody of Indiana Division of Child Services.