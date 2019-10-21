Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — A bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Columbus Sunday night.

According to the Columbus Police Department, multiple 911 calls came in around 11:15 p.m. for a bicyclist struck near 11th and Chestnut streets.

The bicyclist, who has not been publicly identified by police, was pronounced dead on the scene.

A damaged and abandoned vehicle was located about a block away. Officers found a GMC Jimmy in the middle of Union Street in the 1200 block.

If you have any information in this case, please call police at 812-376-2600.