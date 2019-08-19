Billboard goes up in hopes of solving 2-year cold case

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A giant billboard on U.S. 31 near Thompson Road reads “Who killed Kobi Lee Walden?”

Walden was shot to death outside his apartment on the south side in May 2017. Family members said they won’t give up looking for answers until the person who did this is caught.

Fishermen found 31-year old Kobi Walden’s body on the morning of May 2, 2017, in a wooded area near his Southport Crossing Apartment home on Southport Road near Madison Avenue.

Shortly after the shooting that killed Walden, investigators said it was possible that he was the victim of a robbery the moment he got out of his car. When his body was found his cellphone and wallet were missing and his gym bag was in the middle of the parking lot.

Kala Klein, Kobi’s sister, “It is so hard to cope with the idea that someone actually wanted him dead, especially considering who he was, what kind of person that he was. He was kind and loving. You know he was the best uncle in the world to my girls and the best brother any girl could ask for.”

More than two years since the homicide, with no suspect information, his family and friends raised over $1,000 to put up a billboard on the side of the highway.

“Specifically, it was close to where he was killed. So, we were hoping that it might strike someone’s eye and be like, ‘Oh, I do remember something from that night’ or ‘I remember hearing about this,'” Klein said.

As time passes and evidence fades, Walden’s family members say they are dealing with his loss every single day.

“You are still dealing with the grief and trying to cope, and I think it has been harder because we don’t know who did it or why,” Klein said.

Most of all, Klein said, she wants whoever killed her brother to know they will not stop looking no matter how long it takes. “It is also difficult to think that someone could just take another human being’s life and go about his business and never have to take responsibility for his actions.”

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department representatives said the agencies has not had any new significant leads in regards to Walden’s death but hope new attention to the case might help them develop information to solve the crime.

The billboard will be up through the end of August. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.