Black Friday shoppers robbed of Best Buy purchases

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Three Black Friday shoppers at an electronics store got more than they bargained for when five people confronted them in the parking lot and took their merchandise.

The crime happened just before 9:20 p.m. Friday in the parking lot of Best Buy, 17200 Mercantile Blvd., just off State Road 37 and Pleasant Street.

Noblesville Police Department said Tuesday in a news release that witnesses, video footage and other evidence showed five males came into Best Buy, walked around for a time and then confronted the shoppers in the parking lot. The males took a gaming device and games, then fled.

No one was injured in the robbery.

Police released surveillance images of the suspects and asked anyone with information to contact Detective Joe Jerrell at jjerrell@noblesville.in.us or www.p3tips.com/713.

(Photo Provided/Noblesville Police Department)