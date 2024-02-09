Block party killer found guilty of 2 murders

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — A judge on Friday convicted a Lafayette man for killing two people in 2022 at a block party at an apartment complex in the city.

Tommy Marshall, 34, and Edward Roberson Jr., 29, died in the shooting reported just before 4:30 a.m. April 24, 2022, on the street in the 3000 block of Phipps Court at Romney Meadows apartments. They are located southeast of the intersection of Teal Road/U.S. 52 and U.S. 231.

Kevon McCaster, 23, faces a maximum prison sentence of 172 years. Tippecanoe County Prosecutor Patrick Harrington says McCaster was found guilty of two counts of murder, a count of aggravated battery, two other battery counts, and a count of criminal recklessness. He also was found guilty of drug and gun charges, including a firearm sentencing enhancement.

According to court documents, police arrived to find a large gathering and several people screaming for an ambulance. Marshall and Robinson were found dead on the floor of a kitchen in an apartment, and spent shell casings were found in the living room.

Police say four other people, including McCaster, were hurt in the shooting and taken to hospitals for treatment. Police also say several apartments and vehicle were hit in the gunfire.

McCaster had waived his right to a jury trial and elected to have the case tried before a judge, the prosecutor says.

McCaster was scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 23 in Tippecanoe Circuit Court.

Harrington said in an emailed statement, “I want to thank the family of our victims, and the witnesses who stepped forward from the beginning of this investigation which allowed the Lafayette Police Department to thoroughly pursue the evidence in this case. This case is an example of the public being an integral part of public safety. I also thank my deputy prosecutors and staff who have been extensively involved with these case from morning of April 24, 2022 to insure Justice could be served.”

This story was created in part from a script aired on WISH-TV.