Crime Watch 8

Bloody dumpster leads Lafayette police to body in trash

(File Photo)
by: Associated Press
Posted: / Updated:

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Officers responding to a call from a Lafayette business about large amount of blood inside a just-emptied dumpster stopped a garage truck and found a man’s body within the trash it was hauling.

Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello said Monday that authorities are investigating the man’s death as a possible homicide.

Lafayette police were called Monday morning to Home Acres Building Supplies after employees found what appeared to be a large amount of blood in its emptied dumpster.

Officers stopped a garbage truck and directed it to a transfer station, where they searched the trash and found the man’s body.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

With Pfizer fully approved, will Indiana schools mandate coronavirus vaccinations?

Medical /

Man fatally shot in southern Indiana; 22-year-old could face murder charge

Indiana News /

Supreme Court orders ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy reinstated

National /

House passes $3.5T Biden blueprint after deal with moderates

Politics /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.
Pixel Image