Bloomfield man leads police on high-speed chase, gets arrested outside nursing home

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — A Bloomfield man was arrested Tuesday morning after leading police on a high-speed chase that ultimately ended in a nursing home parking lot.

Around 8:20 a.m. Tuesday, an Indiana State Police trooper observed a silver 2017 Chevrolet pickup truck driving on Interstate 69 at a very high speed.

The trooper attempted to initiate a traffic stop by turning on his patrol lights, but the truck didn’t stop. The trooper pursued the pickup, speeds reaching between 70 and 120 mph.

The pursuit left the interstate, continuing on State Road 46 westbound past Curry Pike, Smith Pike, and Union Valley Road.

The driver, 45-year-old Michael Weaver of Bloomfield, refused to stop until he pulled into the parking lot of the Richland Bean Blossom Nursing Home in Ellettsville.

He was immediately arrested by police.

Several officers from the state police, the Ellettsville Police Department, and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department joined the chase and assisted in the arrest.

Weaver was taken to the Monroe County jail. He is facing a felony charge for resisting law enforcement with a vehicle. He is also facing misdemeanor charges for resisting law enforcement, criminal mischief, and reckless driving.