Crime Watch 8

Bloomington man arrested for attempted murder in stabbing

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) – A Bloomington man has been arrested for attempted murder, according to police.

Bloomington police have taken Ian Thorpe, 24, into custody.

Just after 1 a.m. on July 29, officers were called to the Wingate by Wyndham hotel in the 1700 block of North Walnut Street for a disturbance.

Police said an initial report stated a man was walking through the hotel covered in blood while a woman was in the hotel asking for help for the victim.

After getting to the scene, the victim was identified as a 27-year-old man from Ellettsville, Indiana. He had been stabbed in the left arm and the chest, police said.

Additionally, police said the physical altercation between Thorpe and the victim actually took place in the parking lot of the hotel.

At some point during the fight, Thorpe stabbed the victim several times.

While investigating the scene, police said a blue Ford Escape attempted to drive through the crime scene. Officers were able to stop the vehicle where they found Thorpe lying in the back seat of the SUV and was taken into custody.

Thorpe was transported to the Monroe County Jail where he faces a preliminary charge of attempted murder.