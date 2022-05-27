Crime Watch 8

Bloomington man arrested for shooting during Little 500 weekend

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Police in Bloomington have arrested a man for a shooting on the same weekend as the Little 500 bicycle race.

Michael V. Carson Jr., 33, faces preliminary charges of attempted murder and carrying a handgun without a license, the Bloomington Police Department said Friday.

Carson is accused of shooting a man in the abdomen during a fight in a parking lot near the intersection of Sixth and Lincoln Streets. That’s less than a half-mile west of Indiana University’s Sample Gates.

The 26-year-old victim was taken to a hospital for emergency surgery and was later transferred to an Indianapolis hospital for additional treatment.

Investigators collected surveillance video from the area where the wounded man was found. The video shows two groups of people arguing near the back of a restaurant just before the shooting.

The argument became physical, according to Bloomington police, and several people started fighting. A short time after the fight began, one of the men involved pulled out a gun and fired it one time.

Witnesses identified Carson as the shooter.

Police called Carson to the station on Wednesday for an interview. Carson was arrested at the end of the interview and taken to the Monroe County Jail.

Bloomington police say the shooting is unrelated to a shooting that happened the same night at Kalao Nightclub.