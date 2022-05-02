Crime Watch 8

Bloomington man arrested on charge of attempted murder at Kalao nightclub

BLOOMINGTON, Ind., (WISH) — A man has been arrested in connection with the nightclub shooting of three people that happened on April 23, Bloomington Police Department said Monday.

Surveillance video from the bar shooting identifies the shooter as 27-year old Keiantrea Washington, police said in a news release. The shooting was reported at 1:10 a.m. April 23.

According to police, the surveillance footage shows Washington and a 41-year-old man in a fight prior to the shooting. The shooting happened inside Kalao nightclub. Washington shot and injured three men, police say. A 26-year-old man had a gunshot wound to his pelvis, a 41-year-old man had a gunshot would to his upper thigh, and a 22-year-old man had a gunshot wound to his thigh. All three men were taken to IU Health Bloomington Hospital for treatment.

A probable cause affidavit was filed on April 25 in Monroe Circuit Court, and an arrest warrant for Washington was issued for multiple felony charges related to the shooting, according to police.

Detectives searched several locations around Monroe County, finding Washington inside of a home in the 400 block of South Magnolia Court, police said.

Washington faces charges of attempted murder, two counts of aggravated battery, and criminal recklessness, police say.

Washington was in the Monroe County jail on Wednesday night.