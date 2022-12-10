Crime Watch 8

Bloomington man charged with possession of cocaine, stolen vehicle from Bloomington in Sullivan County

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WISH) — A Bloomington man was charged with possession of cocaine and a stolen vehicle from Bloomington in Sullivan County.

According to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, at 2 a.m. Saturday, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on State Road 54, near Sullivan.

Further investigation revealed the vehicle had been reported stolen from Bloomington. The driver of the stolen vehicle was identified as Markeith Brown from Bloomington.

A probable cause search of the stolen vehicle was conducted, in which the deputy discovered that Brown was also found to be in possession of cocaine, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Brown was taken to the Sullivan County Jail where he remains on a $35,000 bond.