Crime Watch 8

Bloomington man faces attempted murder charge after shooting at apartments

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — A Bloomington man was scheduled to be formally charge Friday with attempted murder in connection to a shooting in the parking lot of an apartment complex, police said.

Bloomington Police Department was called on multiple reports of shots fired about 1:15 a.m. Jan. 19 to the 1300 block of North Arlington Park Drive. That’s in The Reserve at Chandler’s Glen apartments. Officers arrived to find many people outside, but no would talk with police about who’d fired the shots. A parked vehicle had a bullet hole in its rear bumper. No injuries were reported, according to a news release from Bloomington Police Department.

The next day, Jan. 20, police returned and found several 9mm shell casings. Officers also viewed surveillance footage from the apartment management. The video showed a man and a woman in a physical fight, with the man shooting a firearm multiple times at the woman as she ran through the parking lot. The shooter fled prior to the arrival of police, the release says.

Investigators later determined the shooting suspect was Travis L. Holmes, 34, of Bloomington. He was taken into custody Thursday afternoon after an apartment in the 1300 block of West 12th Street.

Online court records show Holmes was to be formally charged Friday afternoon with attempted murder, criminal recklessness, and possessing a firearm as a serious violent felon. The online records listed Holmes as a transient who is also known as Anthony Peoples.

He was in the Monroe County Jail, which did not immediately respond to a News 8 email Friday afternoon for Holmes’ jail-booking photo.