Bloomington man faces charges in downtown stabbing on New Year’s Day

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — A 36-year-old Bloomington man faces an attempted murder charge in connection with the New Year’s Day stabbing of a man downtown, police say.

Bloomington Police Department said in a news release issued Sunday that Ryan Johnson was taken into custody after investigators found him Saturday in a vehicle near the intersection of Country Club Drive and South Madison Street. That’s just east of South Rogers Street on the city’s south side.

A 32-year-old man was stabbed about 1:20 a.m. Jan. 1 in the east-west alley in the 200 block of South College Avenue. Police did not identify the man who was stabbed.

Security camera footage from the area helped investigators, the release said.

Johnson was put in the Monroe County Jail on preliminary charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault, and battery with a deadly weapon. A booking photo of Johnson was not immediately available from the jail.

