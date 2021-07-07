Crime Watch 8

Bloomington man sentenced for child pornography

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — A Bloomington man has been sentenced to eight years in prison for conspiracy to transport child pornography, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

According to court documents, 33-year-old Corey Taylor-Simpson learned in 2019 that the victim was creating sexually explicit content and being paid to distribute it online. Authorities say that he then facilitated payments and money transfers between the online purchasers and the victim.

Taylor-Simpson also provided the victim with a cell phone and internet access. Because he needed money, authorities say, Taylor-Simpson encouraged the behavior.

“Society rightfully expects all of us to protect the children of our communities,” said Acting U.S. Attorney John E. Childress. “In contrast, this defendant chose to viciously exploit a minor child, not only failing to meet any standards of decency or humanity but choosing instead to inflict significant pain and suffering on a vulnerable victim. My office will pursue anyone capable of such cruelty until justice is served.”

In addition to the eight years in prison, Taylor-Simpson was sentenced to 10 years of supervised released and was ordered to pay $5,000 in restitution to the victim.

“Distributing child pornography re-victimizes our children every time it is passed from one person to another,” said FBI Indianapolis Special Agent in Charge Paul Keenan. “This sentence sends a clear message that adults who sexually exploit minors and traffic such images for their own monetary gain will be identified and held responsible for their actions.”

The case was investigated by the FBI, the Bloomington Police Department and the Indiana State Police Cyber Unit.