Crime Watch 8

Bloomington PD investigating fatal shooting

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Police are investigating after a man was found dead in Bloomington on Wednesday morning.

Police were called to the 700 block of S. Clarizz Boulevard just before 6 a.m. Several residents had called to report hearing shots fired.

Officers responded to the area and began the investigation. Police didn’t find a crime scene and nobody was able to provide officers with info on where the shots were fired.

Police said they found an apartment with a door that looked like it had been “forcibly entered” but nobody was inside.

After about an hour of searching, police found a body in a heavily-wooded area.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 20-year-old Desta Clark. His death was ruled a homicide by multiple gunshot wounds.

Police later spoke to someone who lived in the apartment that had been broken into. That person said two men in face coverings kicked the door in and chased the victim out.

No other suspect information has been released.