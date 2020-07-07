Bloomington PD searching for vehicle, occupants after protesters struck

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — The Bloomington Police Department is searching for a vehicle and the people who were inside of it when two protesters were injured on Monday night.

BPD said officers were called to Walnut and 4th streets just before 9:30 p.m. on Monday.

Protesters had gathered in support of Vauhxx Booker.

Officers said the passenger of the vehicle got out of the car to remove an electric scooter from the roadway, then a woman got in front of the vehicle and “stood in front of it with her hands on the hood of the car.”

The car then accelerated with the woman on the hood. A man also clung the side of it.

They were on the car until it turned onto eastbound 6th Street, where they fell off of the vehicle.

Social media videos captured the incident.

So this just happened IN Bloomington, Indiana… a lady was hit by this car and the driver sped off. WITH HER STILL ON THE HOOD. pic.twitter.com/H4GdqoNVJl — Rodney C. Root (@RodCRoot) July 7, 2020

The woman was hospitalized after being knocked unconscious. The man had abrasions to his arms.

Police say the vehicle has not yet been located.

If you have any information in this case, call BPD at 812-339-4477.