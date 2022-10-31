Crime Watch 8

Bloomington PD seeks ‘person of interest’ in stabbing

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — As Bloomington police work to solve a stabbing near Indiana University’s campus, a photo has been released of a “person of interest” in the case.

The Bloomington Police Department has asked for tips identifying the man in the photo above.

Officers were called to the 400 block of N. Dunn St. just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday. Officers arrived to find a 19-year-old man who had been stabbed in the arm and was bleeding heavily.

Witnesses told police there had been a large party at the house and several people had been kicked out for causing problems.

One of the people who had been kicked out pulled a knife and started waiving it around. People who had been kicked out then forced their way back in and started a fight.

Another person received an eye injury.

If you recognize the man in the photo, contact police at 812-349-3318 or rodgersj@bloomington.in.gov.