Bloomington police arrest transient woman for fatal shooting

Mugshot of Evelynn Kuuleilehaunani, 41, who was arrested by Bloomington police for a fatal shooting near the Wheeler Mission homeless shelter. (Provided Photo/Bloomington Police Department)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — A transient woman was arrested by Bloomington police Friday for a fatal shooting near the Wheeler Mission homeless shelter.

On Jan. 9, at 1:45 p.m., officers with the Bloomington Police Department responded to the area of Wheeler Mission, located in the 200 block of South Westplex Avenue, on a report of a man that had been shot. After arriving to the location, officers located a 52-year-old man inside a tent with a gunshot wound.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Individuals in the area reported hearing multiple gunshots just prior to calling 911.

Investigators interviewed several witnesses and were able to identify a suspect. It was reported that the suspect, 41-year-old Evelynn Kuuleilehaunani, had been in a relationship with the victim. Witnesses reported hearing the suspect and the victim arguing near the victim’s tent with Kuuleilehaunani standing outside the tent and the victim inside the tent. Witnesses stated that they saw Kuuleilehaunani holding a revolver during the argument.

Kuuleilehaunani reportedly raised the firearm above her head and fired one round into the air, then lowered the gun and fired multiple rounds into the victim’s tent. Kuuleilehaunani then gathered her belongings and fled from the scene. Others nearby reported that they entered the victim’s tent and saw that he had been shot.

Since Jan. 9, Investigators filed multiple affidavits with the Monroe County Circuit Courts in an effort to locate the suspect. In the early morning hours of Friday, investigators determined that the suspect was inside a residence in the 500 block of South Basswood Drive. Officers began surveilling the residence and observed the suspect exit the residence and begin walking southbound at 1 a.m.

Kuuleilehaunani was then approached by officers and taken into custody without incident. After being interviewed at the Bloomington Police Department by investigators, Kuuleilehaunani was transported to the Monroe County Jail and charged with murder.