Bloomington police investigate homicide after man shot in neck

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) – The Bloomington Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was shot in a parking lot at an apartment complex.

BPD were called to the 3200 block of South Walnut Springs Drive on the city’s south side around 11:30 Wednesday night.

Officers arrived to the apartment complex to find 28-year-old Thomas Pleasant Jr. of Bloomington shot in the neck.

Pleasant was transported to a hospital but was declared deceased at 12:18 a.m.

No suspect information has been released by police.

Detectives are attempting to contact potential witnesses.