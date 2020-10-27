Crime Watch 8

Bloomington police investigating 26-year-old’s murder

Staff Reports
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) – A murder investigation is underway in Bloomington, according to the Bloomington Police Department.

Just after 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 26, officers were called to a residence in the 1600 block of North Willis Drive for a report of shots fired.

Police said that after getting to the scene, a 26-year-old man, with a gunshot wound to his chest, was located on the porch of the residence.

The victim was transported to IU Health Bloomington Hospital for treatment. However, upon arrival at the hospital, the had victim passed away. The police department did not provide his name.

Police have said that they believe three males may have been invited to the victim’s residence. During that meeting, police said the three tried to rob the 26-year-old and that it was during the robbery when the shots were fired.

All three suspects fled before officers made it to the scene.

Anyone with information on the fatal shooting is asked to contact the Bloomington Police Department at 812-349-3382.

