Bloomington woman faces federal hate crime charge for racially motivated attack

Billie Davis mugshot (Photo provided/Monroe County Jail)
by: Jay Adkins
Bloomington, Ind. (WISH) — A Bloomington woman was charged with committing a hate crime for her racially motivated attack on an unidentified Carmel woman of Chinese descent.

At 4:45 p.m., on January 11, Bloomington police responded to reports of a stabbing on a bus located at West Fourth Street and the B-Line Trail. When the bus stopped, the victim waited for the doors to open and was stabbed in the head multiple times by 56-year-old Billie Davis.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Investigators viewed footage of the incident and stated there were no interactions between the two before the attack.

