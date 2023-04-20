Bloomington woman faces federal hate crime charge for racially motivated attack

Bloomington, Ind. (WISH) — A Bloomington woman was charged with committing a hate crime for her racially motivated attack on an unidentified Carmel woman of Chinese descent.

At 4:45 p.m., on January 11, Bloomington police responded to reports of a stabbing on a bus located at West Fourth Street and the B-Line Trail. When the bus stopped, the victim waited for the doors to open and was stabbed in the head multiple times by 56-year-old Billie Davis.

RELATED: Carmel woman stabbed in head on Bloomington bus; suspect arrested

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Investigators viewed footage of the incident and stated there were no interactions between the two before the attack.