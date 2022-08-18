Crime Watch 8

Body found after report of shots fired at apartments on west side

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and medics were sent to a report of shots fired shortly after 9:40 p.m. Aug. 17, 2022, in the 6100 block of Cheshire Road. (WISH Photo/Kyle Fisher)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was found dead Wednesday night with gunshot wounds at an apartment complex on the west side, Indianapolis police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and medics were sent to a report of shots fired shortly after 9:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 6100 block of Cheshire Road. That’s in the Covington Square Apartments & Townhomes just southwest of the I-465 interchange at U.S. 36/Rockville Road.

Police did not immediately know if the person found dead outside an apartment building was an adult or a child.

No information was immediately available on a possible suspect or whether the area is safe.