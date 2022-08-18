Crime Watch 8

Body found after report of shots fired at apartments on west side

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and medics were sent to a report of shots fired shortly after 9:40 p.m. Aug. 17, 2022, in the 6100 block of Cheshire Road. (WISH Photo/Kyle Fisher)
by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was found dead Wednesday night with gunshot wounds at an apartment complex on the west side, Indianapolis police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and medics were sent to a report of shots fired shortly after 9:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 6100 block of Cheshire Road. That’s in the Covington Square Apartments & Townhomes just southwest of the I-465 interchange at U.S. 36/Rockville Road.

Police did not immediately know if the person found dead outside an apartment building was an adult or a child.

No information was immediately available on a possible suspect or whether the area is safe.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Family seeks justice for boy killed in hit-and-run

Crime Watch 8 /

Hamilton Southeastern Schools adds ‘microaggressions’ to student handbook

Local /

INside Story: Indiana’s music scene, Part 3: the feeling

INside Story /

Gas-powered muscle cars drive into the sunset, turn electric

Business /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.