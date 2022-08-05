Crime Watch 8

Body found confirmed as missing Kokomo woman Karena McClerkin

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — The Indiana State Police Laboratory have confirmed Friday morning that the deceased body found on July. 18 is the body of the missing Kokomo woman, Karena McClerkin.

Investigators arrested Flint V. Farmer, 57, on July. 18 in the 600 block of South Purdum Street. Police say evidence led them to a rural area in Miami County that same day, leading them to a deceased body suspected to be McClerkin.

According to a statement, the autopsy was scheduled July. 22 at the Howard County Coroner’s Office and performed by a forensic pathologist. The specific cause of death is still under investigation.

McClerkin’s immediate family has been informed. Police say the investigation is still active.

Anyone who can provide more information should contact Lieutenant Richard Benzinger at 765-456-7324 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at (765) 456-7017.