Body found in pond on southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A body was found Tuesday night in a pond in a forested area near some homes and businesses on the city’s southeast side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to an investigation shortly after 7:35 p.m. Tuesday on the west side of the first block of North 25th Avenue. That’s in a residential area just west of Beech Grove.

Police had no additional information immediately available on the death investigation.