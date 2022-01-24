Crime Watch 8

Body found in Shelbyville casino parking garage

(WISH Photo, File)
by: Ashley Fowler, WIBC
Posted: / Updated:

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. (WIBC) — Police are investigating after a body was found in a casino parking garage in Shelby County.

The Shelby County Coroner’s Office was called to the garage outside Horseshoe Indianapolis Racing and Casino at around 2 p.m. Sunday. The casino is on North Michigan Road in Shelbyville.

Police are waiting to release the person’s identity until the family has been notified and an autopsy has been performed.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday afternoon. It will help determine how and why the person died.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Check the Storm Track 8 radar

Weather /

Selah House Outpatient clinic opens in Jeffersonville

Inside INdiana Business /

Krispy Kreme will give blood donors a dozen free doughnuts

National /

Soldiers say military junta now controls Burkina Faso

International /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.