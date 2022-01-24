Crime Watch 8

Body found in Shelbyville casino parking garage

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. (WIBC) — Police are investigating after a body was found in a casino parking garage in Shelby County.

The Shelby County Coroner’s Office was called to the garage outside Horseshoe Indianapolis Racing and Casino at around 2 p.m. Sunday. The casino is on North Michigan Road in Shelbyville.

Police are waiting to release the person’s identity until the family has been notified and an autopsy has been performed.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday afternoon. It will help determine how and why the person died.