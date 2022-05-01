Crime Watch 8

Body found in St. Mary’s River in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A man’s body was pulled from the St. Mary’s River in Fort Wayne on Sunday, according to the Fort Wayne Police Department.

A person found the body in the river by Promenade Park at around 10 a.m. and called 911. The fire department pulled the body from the water a short time later.

The man has not been identified and investigators are still trying to figure out how his body ended up in the water.

The investigation will be led by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.