Man’s body with gunshot wound found in home ‘in fairly quiet neighborhood’

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to a death investigation at 12:20 p.m. July 25, 2024, to the 2200 block of West McCarty Street. (WISH Photo/Kyle Fisher)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police on Thursday found the body of a man with a gunshot wound in a home on McCarty Street on the city’s west side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to a death investigation at 12:20 p.m. Thursday to the 2200 block of West McCarty Street. That’s in an area with homes and industries just west of the I-70 overpass for South Belmont Avenue.

Shortly before 4:30 p.m.., Sgt. Anthony Patterson said, “Right now, our homicide detectives are looking into this.”

He said the detectives were trying to determine how long the man had been dead, and who had called police about the body. He said detectives also were working to determine if a gun was found in the home.

“What I will say is this is a fairly quiet neighborhood and so hopefully someone has information, someone has seen something, and they can reach out to our detectives’ office,” Patterson said.

Anyone with information was asked to call the IMPD homicide office at 317-327-3475.