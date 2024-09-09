Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Body of missing woman found along dead-end street

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called just after 1 p.m. Sept. 9, 2024, to the 1800 block of Wagner Lane. (WISH Photo/Kyle Fisher)
by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The body of a missing woman was found Monday afternoon along a dead-end street on the city’s near southeast side, Indianapolis police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called just after 1 p.m. Monday to the 1800 block of Wagner Lane. That’s a couple of blocks northwest of the intersection of East Raymond Street and South Sherman Drive.

The woman had been reported missing on Monday morning, police say.

Authorities were not immediately certain how the woman died, but detectives believe the death happened sometime over the weekend. The dead-end street goes into a wooded area along a former rail line.

Crime Map
Use Search Bars Above To Search Crime Data

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Man arrested in fatal shooting...
Crime Watch 8 /
Mozel Sanders Foundation seeks kitchen...
Mozel Sanders /
New Palestine bus driver hands...
Community Connection Contributor /
Roots grow deep: Three Jackson...
Community Connection Contributor /
Colts bringing ‘School Uniform Blitz’...
Local News /
BCSC denies allegations in civil...
Community Connection Contributor /
Kate, princess of Wales, says...
International News /
Skaters clean up, reclaim neglected...
Local News /