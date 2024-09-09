Body of missing woman found along dead-end street

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called just after 1 p.m. Sept. 9, 2024, to the 1800 block of Wagner Lane. (WISH Photo/Kyle Fisher)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The body of a missing woman was found Monday afternoon along a dead-end street on the city’s near southeast side, Indianapolis police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called just after 1 p.m. Monday to the 1800 block of Wagner Lane. That’s a couple of blocks northwest of the intersection of East Raymond Street and South Sherman Drive.

The woman had been reported missing on Monday morning, police say.

Authorities were not immediately certain how the woman died, but detectives believe the death happened sometime over the weekend. The dead-end street goes into a wooded area along a former rail line.