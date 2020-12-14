Crime Watch 8

Body of woman found near Morgan County boat ramp identified

(Provided Photo/Morgan County Sheriff's Office)
by: Staff Reports
MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – The body of a woman found near a Morgan County boat ramp has been identified, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy checking the area found the body at the Henderson Ford Boat Ramp around 1:30 a.m. Friday, according to Morgan County Sheriff Richard Myers.

The woman has been identified as 28-year-old Meredith Miller.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday morning.

Deputies continue their investigation into Miller’s death.

Anyone with information concerning this case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

