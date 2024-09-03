Body pulled from pond at Maple Creek subdivision

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A body was pulled from a pond Tuesday afternoon at a subdivision on the city’s east side, Indianapolis police say.

The Indianapolis Fire Department and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to a dive rescue and investigation at 3:55 p.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of Golf Stream Drive. That’s in the Maple Creek subdivision southwest of the intersection of East 21st Street and North German Church Road.

The subdivision has homes surrounding two retention ponds, according to satellite maps.

Details were few as IMPD homicide detectives began their investigation. IMPD did not say whether foul play may have been involved in the death.

“The Marion County Coroner’s Office assisted with the investigation and will ultimately determine the cause and manner of death,” IMPD says in a reply to an email from News 8.