Bomb squad investigating ‘suspicious package’ found at Zionsville church

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Zionsville police have called the bomb squad to a church on West 116th Street after a “suspicious package” was found.

Zionsville Police Department sent an alert out online about the incident Sunday afternoon.

“Police Units are investigating a suspicious package located at 4775 W. 116th Street,” the department said online.

Zionsville Presbyterian Church is located at the address.

Police said the Indiana State Bomb squad is responding to the incident.

People are being asked to avoid the area while authorities investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.