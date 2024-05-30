Book author uncovers details in Lauren Spierer disappearance

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Monday will mark the grim anniversary of the disappearance of Indiana University student Lauren Spierer.

Spierer went missing after a night out of partying in Bloomington. Now, 13 years later, an explosive new book by investigative journalist Shawn Cohen has uncovered never-before-seen details of the investigation.

Cohen talked with News 8 about the book, the new information he learned, and what he hopes comes from it.

“What I will say is that, 13 years later, there’s still not a shred of evidence that she made it out of the townhouses alive.”

Chilling newly revealed details are part of his book about the case, “College Girl Missing: The True Story of How a Young Woman Disappeared in Plain Sight.”

“Early on, I had been working Lauren’s hometown paper in New York, and I spent quite a bit of time in the early stages in the investigation. It was about six years later that I approached the family about writing a book and what I would need to go at it.”

What he needed was access to the investigative files; the family agreed. “All of the evidence that the private investigators were able to amass.”

Spierer vanished on June 3, 2011, after a night of partying at a bar and then a friend’s townhouse before they claim she left to return home at around 4:30 a.m. That’s where Cohen comes in whose research found a lot conflicting details when it comes to those early morning hours.

“One of the last images of Lauren with Corey Rossman, the boy she was with at the end of the night. At one point she stumbled. He was helping her and he placed a phone call. So, obviously that opened up a new line of reporting for me. It was a girl named Brooke Bowens from Massachusetts, his hometown, they had a close relationship, the question becomes in those chaotic moments when Lauren is collapsed and he’s wondering what to do he reaches out to this one individual.”

Cohen traveled to Massachusetts, where Bowens said she didn’t remember the call. Her mom, however, said Bowens told her that Rossman told her to stay off the phone because the FBI might be listening.

Cohen also spoke with Rossman.

“He also doubled down on what his lawyer said which was that he had no memory of anuthing happening that night including the next day when he had this conversation with her.” Cohen said about his phone call with Rossman.

The book also questions Bloomington police’s handling of the investigation.

Cohen said, “They weren’t very aggressive in the way they went at it at the time. They pieced together a timeline in what happened to Lauren but they didn’t share much with the public, and, by the time they went at the boys, they lawyered up and these were some high-powered attorneys.”

As for the Spierer family, they say Cohen’s book has information they had never heard They released a statement.

“thank you, Shawn, for using your skills as a writer, for being a reminder that there is a girl who seemingly did disappear in plain sight. A girl who is still missing, someone who knows the truth, a family who is still waiting, Hoping today is the day.”

Does Cohen hope the case will be solved?

“I wouldn’t have gone at this if I didn’t have that as my ultimate goal. I think that while the investigation went cold, the fact is that Lauren didn’t actually disappear; she was with certain people. We know their names. We also know that if she did make it out of those townhouses, there is a certain person or people who grabbed her. It’s been 13 years. Those individuals may have confided in a certain person or a friend or a spouse. It only takes one person to call authorities and give a certain detail, a certain contradiction, and everything opens up, the cards start to fall.”